10 local markets you need to visit in and around Calgary

Whether you want to get your farm-fresh produce fix or pick up some unique artisan goodies, the local markets in Calgary have got you covered.

From spots near the city centre to more rural markets outside of YYC, there are plenty of options for browsing local products no matter where you live.

Some of these shopping hotspots are traditional farmers’ markets, stocked full of fruit and vegetables, while others feature a little bit of everything, offering up vintage items, retro video games, jewelry, records, custom-crafted furniture, and much, much more.

Here are 10 markets in Calgary to hit up for some unique local goodies.

The Calgary Farmers’ Market is a classic. You’ll find all sorts of colourful produce, local meat and eggs, pet products, beer, wine, spirits, and more in this brightly lit space.

They’re also opening up a second location in northwest Calgary’s Greenwich community. You’ll find them popping up soon for sneak previews on August 10 and September 11 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Address: 510 77th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-240-9113

Hours: Open Thursday through Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm

What began as a pop-up favourite in Calgary’s other markets has turned into a full-time gig for the Apple Lady. Her storefront in Oakridge boasts some of the best local produce, including blueberries, melons, peaches, and, of course, apples!

Address: 3109 Palliser Drive SW, Calgary

Hours: Currently open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 pm, and 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays

While you won’t find any consumable goods at this marketplace, Ella Grace makes up for it with an absolutely massive array of vintage and antique goodies. Visiting this spot is like going on an adult treasure hunt, and you never know what you’ll find in this eclectic two-storey space.

Address: 7271 12th Street SE, Calgary

Phone: 587-893-6069

Hours: Open 10 am to 6 pm daily

Visit the vendors at Granary Road’s Farmer’s Market, where you’ll find apple cider, fresh produce, stone-oven baked pizza, olive oils, locally made spirits and kombucha, authentic African baskets, and more. While you’re there, be sure to find some zen during goat yoga, check out their innovative aquaponics centre, or bring the kids to the active learning park.

Address: 226066 112th Street W, De Winton

Phone: 403-453-7623

Hours: Open Friday through Sunday (and holiday Mondays) from 9 am to 5 pm

This isn’t your average farmers’ market. Sure, you’ll find fruit and veggies, meat and poultry, and tea and honey at Crossroads, but you’ll also find some vintage items, records, old-school toys, unique jewelry, and tons more.

Address: 1235 26th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-291-5208

Hours: Open Friday through Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm

This pop-up market at one of Calgary’s historic old school buildings features almost 60 vendors every Saturday, chosen to provide a true farmers’ market experience with tons of choice. Make your weekly grocery shop 100% local, discover new craft beverages, or admire beautiful handmade goods at the Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE.

Address: 1721 29th Avenue SW, Calgary

Hours: Open Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm

Located less than a 25-minute drive from downtown Calgary is the Bearspaw Farmer’s Market. The Lion’s Club of Bearspaw puts on this shopping experience each week until the beginning of October, with food and artisan vendors offering something for everyone.

Address: 25254 Nagway Road, Calgary

Phone: 403-239-0201

Hours: Open Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm

You’ll find Fresh & Local Market & Kitchens in the Avenida Village Shopping Centre, bringing a market experience like no other. Take-home items are available, while food vendors also dish up ready-to-enjoy eats at this food hall. For more farm-fresh goodness, you can also head to its sister market, Fresh & Local Farm Outlet in Macleod Plaza (9250 Macleod Trail, Calgary).

Address: 12445 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-253-4988

Hours: Open 11 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday, 11 am to 5 pm on Saturdays, and noon to 5 pm on Sundays

Put on each Wednesday in the Hillhurst Sunnyside community, this farmers’ market helps make your weekly grocery shop locally conscious. All-natural ice cream, vegan eats, refreshing, craft cider, grass-fed Alberta beef, and authentic East Indian dishes and spices are just a few of the many products you’ll find up for sale here.

Address: 1320 5th Avenue NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-283-0554

Hours: Wednesdays from 3 to 7 pm

Just 45 minutes south of Calgary is the Millarville Farmers’ Market, a bustling event held each Saturday at the Millarville Racetrack. Here you’ll find Alberta growers, farmers, bakers, artists, and makers, giving you the chance to not only shop for local goods but also to chat with the vendors and learn about their love for what they do.

Address: 306097 192nd Street, Millarville

Phone: 403-931-3411

Hours: Open Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm

