9 best farmers' markets to visit in and around Calgary this fall

Even though the hot days of summer are in the rearview, Calgary still has a ton of great farmers’ markets you can shop at well into the fall.

And if you want to pick up armfuls of fresh produce, locally sourced ingredients, unique gifts, and fresh baked goods, then few places are better than your local market.

So bring your reusable bags and baskets, because you’re going to want to stock up on all the amazing local finds.

Here are nine of the best farmers’ markets in and around Calgary to visit this fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fantasy Donuts & Pretzels (@fantasypretzelsavenida)

You’ll find Fresh & Local Market & Kitchens in the Avenida Village Shopping Centre, bringing a market experience like no other. Take-home items are available, while food vendors also dish up ready-to-enjoy eats at this food hall. For more farm-fresh goodness, you can also head to its sister market, Fresh & Local Farm Outlet in Macleod Plaza (9250 Macleod Trail, Calgary).

When: Thursday to Sunday

Time: 11 am to 8 pm Thursday to Saturday and 11 am to 5 pm on Sundays

Location: 12445 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granary Road (@granaryroad)

Visit the vendors at Granary Road’s Farmers’ Market, where you’ll find apple cider, fresh produce, stone-oven-baked pizza, olive oils, locally made spirits and kombucha, authentic African baskets, and more. While you’re there, be sure to find some zen during goat yoga, check out their innovative aquaponics centre, or bring the kids to the active learning park.

When: Saturday and Sunday

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Location: 226066 112th Street W, De Winton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prairie Horizon Fresh Market (@prairiehorizonmarket)

Located inside of New Horizon Mall, the Prairie Horizon Fresh Market is home to local farmers, artisans, chefs, and more, and knowing where your food came from and how it was grown or prepared is a cornerstone of the market. The selection includes fruit and vegetables, poké bowls, ramen dishes, charcuterie, artisan cheesecakes, fresh pretzels, and other baked goods, Irvings Farm Fresh Pork, Venezuelan cuisine, a wide selection of D Dutchman Dairy goods, and a pantry store filled with items from more than 20 local vendors.

When: Saturday and Sunday

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Location: 260300 Writing Creek Crescent, Balzac

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AppleLady (@appleladyyyc)

What began as a pop-up favourite in Calgary’s other markets has turned into a full-time gig for the Apple Lady. Her storefront in Oakridge boasts some of the best local produce, including blueberries, melons, peaches, and, of course, apples!

When: Monday to Saturday

Time: Noon to 6 pm Monday to Friday and 10 am to 5 pm on Saturdays

Location: 3109 Palliser Drive SW, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farmers & Makers Market (@farmersmakersmarket)

This pop-up market at one of Calgary’s historic old school buildings features almost 60 vendors every Saturday, chosen to provide a true farmers’ market experience with tons of choice. Make your weekly grocery shop 100% local, discover new craft beverages, or admire beautiful handmade goods at the Farmers & Makers Market at cSPACE.

When: Saturdays until October 9

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Location: 1721 29th Avenue SW, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jen (@jenniengs)

Just 45 minutes south of Calgary is the Millarville Farmers’ Market, a bustling event held each Saturday at the Millarville Racetrack. Here you’ll find Alberta growers, farmers, bakers, artists, and makers, giving you the chance to not only shop for local goods but also to chat with the vendors and learn about their love for what they do.

When: Saturdays until October 9

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Location: 306097 192nd Street, Millarville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HSCA Farmers’ Market (@hsca.farmersmarket)

Put on each Wednesday through the summer and early fall (and indoors on Saturdays through the fall and winter) in the Hillhurst Sunnyside community, this farmers’ market helps make your weekly grocery shop locally conscious. All-natural ice cream, vegan eats, refreshing, craft cider, grass-fed Alberta beef, and authentic East Indian dishes and spices are just a few of the many products you’ll find up for sale here.

When: Wednesdays until October 20, with the indoor Saturday season beginning on October 30

Time: Wednesday market from 3 to 7 pm, Saturday market from 10 am to 2 pm

Location: 1320 5th Avenue NW, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Farmers’ Market (@calgaryfarmersmarket)

The Calgary Farmers’ Market is a year-round classic. You’ll find all sorts of colourful produce, local meat and eggs, pet products, beer, wine, spirits, and more in this brightly lit space, and they’ll soon be opening up a second location in northwest Calgary’s Greenwich community.

When: Thursday to Sunday

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Location: 510 77th Avenue SE, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crossroads Market (@crossroadsmarketyyc)

This isn’t your average farmers’ market. Sure, you’ll find fruit and veggies, meat and poultry, and tea and honey at Crossroads, but you’ll also find some vintage items, records, old-school toys, unique jewelry, and tons more.

When: Friday to Sunday

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Location: 1235 26th Avenue SE, Calgary