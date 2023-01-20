The Calgary Stampede named one of the top fairs in North America

People travel to Calgary from all over the world every summer for the Calgary Stampede, and now the giant party is being recognized.

Carnival Warehouse has named the Calgary Stampede as one of the top fairs and carnivals in North America.

The Stampede came in at number eight in North America and the second-best fair in Canada.

With some incredible food options, concerts all over the city, and of course, the fun midway, the Stampede always has something for everyone.

It basically just turns the entire city into a party for two weeks every July as bars all over Calgary throw their own Stampede parties. And who could forget the pancake breakfasts!?

The top spot in Canada was given to the CNE in Toronto with 1.5 million people heading through the Exhibition’s turnstiles last year.

The top two fairs in North America are both in Texas. Number one is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, with the Houston Livestock Show and Exhibition coming in at number two.

The Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul rounds out the top three.