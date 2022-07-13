The Calgary Stampede is in full swing and although it’s touted as the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, a recent Reddit post had some *pretty* interesting comments when users were asked to describe the Stampede in one single word.

The Calgary Stampede kicked off on July 8, with plenty of pancake breakfasts, classic food vendors, and even the tallest travelling Ferris wheel rolling into YYC for the festivities.

We know there are PLENTY of words to describe the stampede, and a Reddit post simply asking “One word to Describe the Calgary Stampede this year” has amassed hundreds.

Here are some of the best we found to describe the wide range of emotions Calgarians and Albertans feel about the world-renowned event.

“Chlamydia,” wrote one user, while another stated “corndogs.”

“Pass,” “Expensive,” “Gongshow,” “Annoying,” “Overrated,” “Concerts,” “Underwhelming,” “Nope,” “Boring,” and, of course, “Yahoo” were also words mentioned to describe the Calgary Stampede.

It got us wondering, what word would you use to describe the Calgary Stampede?

Let us know in the comments.