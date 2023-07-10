The Calgary Stampede just completely shattered a Guinness World Record.

“It was a flippin’ great day at @TimHortons Family Day,” the Stampede stated in a Tweet.

The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth is now the world record title holder for most pancakes served in eight hours. The world-famous event has so many amazing free pancake breakfasts lined up every year, and this was an incredible way to celebrate it.

So how many pancakes were served? 17,182!

Out of all those pancakes, only 15 were disqualified, and the old record was beaten by over 2,900. “Brittany, an official judge from Guinness World Records, was on hand to verify the record,” read the post on Twitter.

All of the new Midway food items are exciting, but these pancakes breakfasts are an institution at the 10-day event. They’re communal, fun, and an integral part of the entire experience.

There’s every kind of pancake breakfast, from family-friendly to ticketed ones with a wild party atmosphere.

We’ve even compiled a running list of all of the FREE pancake breakfasts that have been announced so far.

Happy Stampeding and pancake-breakfast-eating!