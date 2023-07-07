Cinnaholic, a super-popular loaded cinnamon bun chain, is opening a new location near Calgary this year.

Located in Airdrie, the dessert shop aims to take over the building in September and hopes to be open by Christmas.

Calgary has some great spots for cinnamon buns, and this is one more place fans of the gourmet sweet treat can look forward to.

Known for its variety of create-your-own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats, Cinnaholic offers 40 different frosting varieties and decadent topping options.

Some of the signature rolls here include a Caramel Apple Pie and a Campfire S’mores, but you can also go ahead and build your own. Frosting options include coffee, banana cream, peanut butter, chocolate, and many more, and just a handful of the many toppings are blueberries, brownie bites, cookie dough, and pie crumble.

The buns at this spot are not only vegan but are also free of dairy and lactose and eggs.

Cinnaholic currently operates more than 50 locations across Canada and the US.

Stay tuned for all announcements for this exciting new location opening up soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinnaholic Calgary (@cinnaholic.calgary)

Cinnaholic Airdrie

Address: Airdrie, Alberta

Instagram