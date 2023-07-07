Flirty Bird, one of the most popular fried chicken spots in the city, opens its newest location in Calgary today.

This is the fifth Calgary location for the growing brand and with two outposts in Edmonton and one in Canmore. This is the seventh in Alberta.

It opens today (July 7) and from 5 to 8 pm it’ll be slinging free food to celebrate its exciting grand opening.

“The coolest little chicken joint in town will be slingin’ FREE FOOD … this Friday from 5 to 8 pm!” the restaurant posted on Instagram.

This much-loved Southern fried chicken restaurant specializes in Nashville hot chicken, a spiced-up version of the classic.

It isn’t all super spicy at Flirty Bird.

There are six different spice levels to choose from when picking out the chicken meal you’d like to try. The “no flirt” option means there’s no heat at all, and the “scorchin flirt” boasts being the hottest chicken in the city.

It all depends on how brave you are. Once you’ve decided that, you can dive into the simple but delicious menu.

There’s a chicken sandwich, a chicken tenders meal, and flirty fries. Simple and easy is the concept here, and it works because the food is so good. The flirty fries come with chopped chicken, slaw, comeback sauce, and pickles.

The staple sides you’d hope to see at a fried chicken spot are all here and allow you to customize your meal however you want. The macaroni salad and creamy slaw are must-orders because not only do they taste great, but they will help cool your mouth off.

Go in and get your Nashville hot chicken fix at this new spot from 5 to 8 pm before heading back out to the Calgary Stampede.

Flirty Bird

Where: Legacy

Instagram