Dramatic weather shift on the way for the first week of Stampede

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Jul 5 2024, 3:41 pm
Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock

It’s been a cold and rainy June in Calgary this year and the first week of July was no different but the good news is a big change in weather is on the way just in time for Stampede!

Calgarians can breathe a sigh of relief especially after the annual Sneak-a-Peak day was greeted by stormy skies and massive hail falling across the city. Some reports online even showed toonie-sized hail in northwest Calgary.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), there is nothing but bright sunny skies and double-digit weather in store for the first week of the Calgary Stampede.

Stampede weather

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Rain and thunderstorms are still in the forecast to end this week but temperatures should warm over the weekend starting Saturday.

Wednesday will see the biggest temperature jump, with a high of 34°C predicted. Overnight lows will also creep up to reach temperatures between 13°C and 16°C.

That’s good news if you’re planning on checking out any of the awesome concerts scheduled for the multiple stages around the grounds!

