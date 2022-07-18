Calgary Stampede attendance finishes near pre-pandemic levels

The 2022 Calgary Stampede is now in the books and 1.2 million visitors passed through the grounds getting close to 2019’s numbers.

The official number was 1,216,859 which comes in just under the total of 2019 which was the second-most attended at 1,275,465.

This comes after two challenging years for the Stampede with 2020’s event cancelled due to the pandemic while 2021 saw a much more limited version of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Mother Nature did the event some favours as the downpour we normally get at some point during the week stayed away and temperatures were consistently in the 20s and 30s throughout the 10 days.

That, along with a much different COVID situation allowed this year’s event to blow past last year’s mark of 528,998 by Wednesday.

The record for attendance at one Stampede was the event’s centennial celebration in 2012 when 1,409,371 people made their way to the grounds.

And now, as we reminisce about some iconic performances from this year, the focus shifts to next year’s event.