11 things to do in Calgary this week: July 18 to 24

Stampede may be over but there are still a lot of things to check out in Calgary including a legendary musical, some great food, and lots of music.

Here are 11 things to do this week in Calgary:

Take in a great show and meal with Divas Opera Bella Italia

What: Divas Opera is back with Bella Italia featuring a full-length, all-Italian performance. Pianist Mimi Park and the Bridgeland Quartet join forces with Divas Opera for an unforgettable night. Roma Catering will provide a three-course meal during the event.

When: Friday, July 22

Time: Cocktails at 6 pm, Concert at 7:30 pm

Where: The Calgary Italian Cultural Centre – 416 1st Avenue NE

Cost: $80

Enjoy some eastern hospitality with the Sustainable Boil at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo

What: Calling all seafood lovers! The Calgary Zoo is bringing a bit of the east coast to our doorstep with a good ole east coast seafood boil at the Wilder Institute. With a laid-back atmosphere, good food, good music, and good company, we have all the makings of our very own “kitchen party” — without the kitchen of course. Dining on sustainable seafood has never sounded better!

When: Sunday, July 24

Time: The zoo opens at noon, dinner seating times are 5 pm and 7 pm until 9 pm

Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: Adults $69, Children $45

See the world-famous Hamilton

What: This is your chance to be in the room where it happens! With music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, check out the story of Alexander Hamilton all month at the Jube. See the show about the revolution that started a revolution of its own in musical theatre.

When: July 12 to 31

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14 Avenue NW Cost: Depends on the show

Take part in a Theatre Calgary tradition with Shakespeare on the Go

What: The tradition returns as Theatre Calgary takes Shakespeare on the Go across the city again this year. The Merry Wives of Windsor is the feature this year for the family-friendly, easily accessible event.

When: July 8 to August 7

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free (donations available)

Check out a new exhibit at Telus Spark: Luminarium

What: Imagine walking inside a larger-than-life-sized version of a kaleidoscope, or a stained-glass space full of colour and light. That is what Telus Spark is giving people with their new exhibit, Luminarium. With 21 illuminated cavernous domes spread over 11,000 square feet, the inflatable light sculpture bursts with vivid natural colours that reflect off curved walls.

When: On now until July 31

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Cost: $29

Enjoy Summer on 17th

What: The legendary 17th Ave is giving everyone something to enjoy with Summer on 17th. Events like fitness in the park, live music and entertainment plus all the great stores, bars, and restaurants you love on 17th Ave.

When: From now until September 21

Where: 17th Avenue SW

Take in some Music in the Plaza

What: The shows will take place inside Heritage Park at the historic Didsbury bandstand, where attendees can come together with a safe and comfortable amount of wide-open space. Enjoy some of the best acts the local music scene has to offer. As always, rain or shine, the show will go on. From folk to funk and country to Celtic, this year’s line-up of FREE concerts offers something to suit any taste.

When: Every Wednesday until August 31

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Cost: Free

Take in some amazing views at the Sunset Festival in Banff

What: Enjoy some of the best views in the world at the Sunset Festival in Banff. Each night (weather dependent of course) enjoy live music, craft drinks, and donairs. The real star of the evening is mother nature. You can take it all in from the Sunset Viewing Deck.

When: June 30 to September 5

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Banff Gondola

Cost: Tickets start at $48

Visit a brand new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

What: A new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre, “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Pathfinder,” shows the evolution of one of the early innovators of digital art, beginning with the purchase of the Cree singer-songwriter’s first Macintosh computer in 1984. The travelling exhibit will be on display at Studio Bell until August 1, 2022.

When: June 3 to August 1

Time: Studio Bell is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Sunday

Where: Studio Bell at Canada’s National Music Centre – 850 4th Street SE, Calgary

Cost: Pay-what-you-can admission

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)