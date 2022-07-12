Welcome home: 26 new Canadians receive citizenship at the Stampede

The Calgary Stampede welcomed over two dozen new Canadians to the country at a Citizenship Ceremony on the grounds.

Twenty-six people from nine different countries officially took the oath and became Canadian citizens at the ceremony hosted in the BMO Amphitheatre on Stampede Park.

It was the first in-person ceremony at the Stampede in over two years.

Among the 26 new citizens was the Calgary Stampede’s own Shannon Murray, manager of Indigenous Engagement.

At the end of the ceremony, the new Canadians sang along as The Young Canadians soloist, Emma Mountain, and the Stampede Showband performed “O’Canada.” The ceremony closed out with the Stampede Showband and colour guard performing “You Can Call Me Al,” which saw some of the new Canadians get their dancing shoes on.

The new Canadians were then hosted at the Evening Show and were recognized in a shout-out from the Grandstand stage.