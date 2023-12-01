3 Calgary restaurants that have closed their doors recently

There have been a fair amount of restaurant closings over the year in Calgary, and a few more have recently joined the list.

While some spots are gone for good, some have temporarily closed for exciting reasons, so it’s not all doom and gloom.

Here are three popular Calgary restaurants that have closed recently.

Family restaurant Smitty’s quietly closed the doors on its Westbrook Mall location. The spot, which served breakfast, lunch, and dinner, is certainly going to be missed by locals.

“We thank you for your long-standing patronage,” the team posted on the restaurant’s door.

Address: 1200 37th Street SW #7, Calgary

Shibuya Izakaya

A popular spot for sushi and Japanese small plates, Shibuya Izakaya also announced it was closing its doors.

“That’s a wrap 20+ years at this location,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

However, it also teased that there may be a new location and a new concept on the way, so here’s hoping there isn’t a long wait!

Address: 449 16th Avenue NE, Calgary

No need to panic! While the popular Indian restaurant said goodbye to its old home on 17th Avenue, it’s opening a brand-new space just a stone’s throw away on 1st Street SW from December 2.

Address: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary

