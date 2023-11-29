Lava Grill: New Mediterranean restaurant opens in Calgary

A brand-new restaurant serving up Mediterranean fare has just opened up on Calgary’s 17th Avenue.

Lava Grill, a new fast-casual concept, offers high-quality and flavourful food that combines authentic Mediterranean flavours with family recipes that have been handed down from generation to generation.

The menu is packed with a variety of plates and wraps with shawarma, donair, kabab, and falafel, and delicious sides like garlic potatoes, rice, salad, and hummus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lava Grill Mediterranean Cuisine – 17 Ave (@lavagrill_17thave)

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you won’t be left disappointed either, as Lava Grill also sells baklava and milkshakes in an array of flavours.

The 17th Avenue location is Lava Grill’s third in Calgary, with stores in Seton and at Market Mall. Lava Grill also has an outpost in Edmonton.

The store’s grand opening is on December 1 and 2, and to celebrate, it’s having a buy-one-get-one offer on bowls, wraps, and shakes, as well as free baklava with every purchase. Cheers to that!

Address: 1240 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram