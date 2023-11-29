Mary Brown's Chicken: New location opens in Calgary today

One of Canada’s most famous fried chicken spots, Mary Brown’s, is opening a brand-new Calgary location today.

Mary Brown’s is opening up a new spot in Creekside, so Calgary’s northwest will be able to get their hands on some tasty fried chicken.

The new location was constructed by Build It and officially opens to the public today (November 29), adding to the almost 200 locations open across Canada.

It’s famous for its signature fried chicken, which uses Canada Grade A chicken that is then hand-cut, breaded and cooked fresh.

The Creekside location will be serving up all the favourites, such as the signature fried chicken, chicken tenders and a variety of chicken sandwiches.

The Canadian chain also has a ton of sides on offer, including fries, taters, poutine, coleslaw and mac and cheese.

Address: Unit 136, 11988 Symons Valley Road NW, Calgary

