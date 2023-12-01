Hey Sugar: New bakery with stunning creations opens in Calgary

Calgary just got a brand-new bakery serving up the most adorable baked goods around.

Hey Sugar opens its doors in Calgary today, and the bakery sells so many incredible goods, from cakes, cookies, macarons, donuts, and more.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, this is the place for you, with dozens of stunning baked goods made daily from scratch so you can wow your friends with showstopping desserts.

There are tons of drool-worthy baked goods, including salted caramel apple donuts, Biscoff cookie butter cupcakes, and hot-chocolate bombs for the perfect winter warmer.

If you’re looking for beautiful cakes to celebrate special occasions, Hey Sugar has so many gorgeous decorated cakes that can be customized by flavour, size, and frosting colour for a completely unique look.

To celebrate the grand opening on December 1, Hey Sugar will be giving away free treats to the first 100 customers to visit the store, as well as having tastings and other giveaways.

While it’s too early to say if the spot will be one of Calgary’s best bakeries, we can’t wait to see all the showstopping creations that Hey Sugar has to come.

Address: 297 – 9737 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

