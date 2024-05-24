5 hot new restaurants to check out in Calgary

There aren’t many words sweeter to our ears than “new Calgary restaurants,” and it’s been one busy month for openings in the city.

From huge international chains to local small-scale eateries, some truly drool-worthy spots have popped up all over YYC in the last few weeks.

However, if you’re struggling to narrow down your list of places to dine, we’ve done the hard work for you of pulling together the hottest Calgary restaurants to check out ASAP.

This 20-seat restaurant is a hot ticket, and we can see why. Bar Gigi has been brought to life by D.O.P. alumni and offers globally inspired sharing plates such as hamachi crudo, prawn toast, pasta and more.

Address: 336 9th Avenue NE, Calgary

Calgarians will soon be able to check out Maisie Eatery, a brand-new spot inside the Sam Centre. Offerings include salads, soups, freshly baked bread, pies, pizzas, desserts, “medical-grade” cocktails, and coffee.

Address: Sam Centre – 632 13th Avenue SE, Calgary

This popular French-inspired Korean chain has just opened its second Calgary location, and this time, it’s in Mission. With delicious treats such as pastries, gourmet sandwiches and mochi donuts, load up a tray and enjoy!

Address: 2004 4th Street SW, Calgary

Beer and pizza may be a match made in heaven, and this new Calgary spot will be the ultimate celebration of the pairing. The counter will serve local craft brews and Roman-style pizza. It’s set to open on May 23.

Address: 1019 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This Korean BBQ spot claims to “steal your taste,” and the restaurant is decked out with jail bars. Even the logo is a thief. The menu features tons of BBQ favourites, from short ribs and pork belly to seafood such as tiger prawns and scallops.

Address: 2 Royal Vista Link NW #3120, Calgary

