Cold Beer Pizza opening on Calgary's 17th Avenue soon

Any Calgarian knows 17th Avenue is the place to be once summer rolls around, and it looks as though a new spot will be hitting the neighbourhood very soon.

Cold Beer Pizza is set to open at 1019 17th Avenue SW, beside spots like Made By Marcus and Mik.

As the name would suggest, the specialties here will be plenty of pizza and frosty cold beers to wash it all down.

The menu features plenty of bar favourites, such as meatballs and chicken wings, as well as salads and handhelds.

However, the main draw of the menu is the Roman-style square pizza, which comes with either a tomato or a white base and a hefty 18 different topping combinations.

Beer fans will be pleased to see a rotating line of local brews from breweries, including Trolley 5, Last Best, Ol’ Beautiful, and more.

While an official opening date has yet to be announced, stay tuned for updates on the new space!

Address: 1019 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

