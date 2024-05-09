FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Cold Beer Pizza opening on Calgary's 17th Avenue soon

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
May 9 2024, 7:55 pm
Cold Beer Pizza opening on Calgary's 17th Avenue soon

Any Calgarian knows 17th Avenue is the place to be once summer rolls around, and it looks as though a new spot will be hitting the neighbourhood very soon.

Cold Beer Pizza is set to open at 1019 17th Avenue SW, beside spots like Made By Marcus and Mik.

As the name would suggest, the specialties here will be plenty of pizza and frosty cold beers to wash it all down.

The menu features plenty of bar favourites, such as meatballs and chicken wings, as well as salads and handhelds.

However, the main draw of the menu is the Roman-style square pizza, which comes with either a tomato or a white base and a hefty 18 different topping combinations.

Beer fans will be pleased to see a rotating line of local brews from breweries, including Trolley 5, Last Best, Ol’ Beautiful, and more.

While an official opening date has yet to be announced, stay tuned for updates on the new space!

Cold Beer Pizza

Address: 1019 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop