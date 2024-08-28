3 new grocery stores are opening near Calgary soon

Plenty of grocery stores are making their way to Calgary and beyond over the next few months, and soon, getting the weekly shop done will be even easier for those in several communities.

Here are the new grocery stores heading to Calgary and the surrounding area soon.

Co-op – Oakridge

Calgary’s Oakridge community is set to get a brand-new Co-op location. A building permit for the new store was issued in February 2024, and the $13 million project is currently expected to be completed in 2025.

According to the City of Calgary website, the current Oakridge Co-op store at 2580 Southland Drive SW is intended to remain open until the replacement store is completed.

A new Costco store has been proposed at Bingham Crossing, just west of Calgary. The area will see 270,0000 square feet of retail space built out, and the proposed Costco location will be right across from Calaway Park.

While construction was anticipated to start in spring 2024, Bingham Crossing revealed that the project had been delayed in its latest update.

“We are in the process of finalizing our construction contracts and are planning to start construction in earnest Spring 2025,” it said.

Calgary Co-op’s new location in Cochrane’s Greystone neighbourhood will be home to a 41,275-square-foot food store.

The site, just north of the SLS Recreation Centre, will also have a Co-op Cannabis, Wine Spirits, Beer, a service station, a convenience store and a six-pump gas station with a double touchless car wash.

The store is anticipated to open in 2025.

With files from Laine Mitchell