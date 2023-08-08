An opening date has been set for a MASSIVE new Costco in Alberta

A new Costco is on the way for Alberta, with a projected opening date now set for the store that will soon be built in an area just west of Calgary near the Springbank Airport.

Bingham Crossing is a multi-phase development project and can be found between the western edge of Calgary and the community of Harmony, within the Springbank Highway Business Area on the corner of Range Road 33 and Highway 1.

The area that the crossing sits on will see 270,0000 square feet of retail space built out, and the proposed Costco location will be right across from the Calaway Park amusement centre.

Following a “very detailed and collaborative approval process with Rocky View County,” the new Costco will see construction resume in the spring of 2024, following infrastructure work that was completed in the area last year.

The new store is scheduled to open its doors to Costco members in the fall of 2025.

Bingham Crossing said in an update on its website that over the next year, its teams will be “completing all remaining approvals and infrastructure for both on-site and off-site road networks.”

Work surrounding the retail centre of the project will also continue, and it’s expected the first stores will take possession in late 2025/ early 2026.

You can find renderings and concept details on the store here, which also shows a Costco Liquor store and a Costco gas bar.

There are 18 Costco stores in Alberta, and now you’ll be able to stop at one while on your way out to Banff or Canmore. What a game-changer!