A huge new Co-op store is being built in Cochrane

A huge new grocery store is set to open in Cochrane next year.

Calgary Co-op’s new location in Cochrane’s Greystone neighbourhood will be home to a 41,275-square-foot food store, its first in the Alberta town.

The site, just north of the SLS Recreation Centre, will also have a Co-op Cannabis, Wine Spirits, Beer, a service station, a convenience store and a six-pump gas station with a double touchless car wash.

The land will also see an additional 31,000 square feet of commercial real estate space.

Groundbreaking on the first Calgary Co-op food store and retail complex in Cochrane is set to take place on April 18, and the store is anticipated to open in 2025.

Calgary Co-op, which has over 100 locations across all of its lines of business in Calgary, Airdrie, High River, Okotoks and Strathmore, announced it would be expanding into Cochrane’s Greystone neighbourhood last year.

The Cochrane location is Calgary Co-op’s first new store to be built since it opened its Sage Hill location in the fall of 2021.

