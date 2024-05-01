Calgary restaurant openings to look forward to in May

If there are three little words we always like to hear at Dished, it’s “new restaurant opening.”

Luckily for us, there are plenty of new restaurant openings on the horizon this month to cater to all tastebuds. Here are some of the biggest restaurant openings to watch out for in Calgary in May.

The Sam Centre, Calgary’s exciting new immersive Stampede experience, opens this month, and with it comes a new spot, Maisie Eatery.

With a menu of soups, salads, pizza, and sandwiches, as well as “medical-grade” cocktails and coffee, it’s one to look out for.

Address: Sam Centre – 632 13th Avenue SE, Calgary

Popular Korean BBQ chain Makchang Dodook is gearing up to launch its first location in Calgary this month.

The space is touted as a “culinary cellblock” with flavours so captivating, “they’ll lock you down,” complete with jail cell bars and a thief as the logo.

Address: 2 Royal Vista Link NW #3120, Calgary

Just a few months after opening its first YYC outpost, the world-famous Korean bakery is set to open its second location this month.

Calgarians in Calgary’s Mission neighbourhood will be able to get their hands on coffee and baked goods such as freshly baked bread, pastries, mochi donuts, and gourmet sandwiches.

Address: 2004 4th Street SW, Calgary

