Bar 522: Pop-up gay bar opening in Calgary in June

A brand-new LGBTQ2S+ space is set to open in Calgary just in time for the summer.

Bar 522, a community-led pop-up gay bar, will be taking over the Local 522 space at 522 6th Avenue SW, with weekly events kicking off in June.

Detour YYC, an organization that promotes local LGBTQ2S+ events and businesses, is teaming up with Concorde Entertainment to create the pop-up.

Bar 522 will be open on Fridays and some Saturdays through the summer at 8 pm for cocktail hour, followed by programming from a host of local LGBTQ2S+ producers, DJs, and entertainers.

Local 522 closed its doors in 2020 and the space has been largely unused since then, but with a stage, a dance floor and two patios, it’s bound to be a hit for the summer.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new space.

Bar 522

Address: Local 522 – 522 6th Avenue SW, Calgary

