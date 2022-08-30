Larger-than-life art installation celebrates Pride in Calgary (PHOTOS)

NewsArtsPublic Art

Southcentre Mall

An art installation at Southcentre Mall is celebrating Calgary Pride with a simple message for onlookers — “We exist.”

The larger-than-life piece will be up throughout Pride, until September 5, and will encourage Calgarians to learn about a number of programs put on by Calgary Outlink.

The pride-themed mural created by local artist Scott Clark is called “We exist” and is part of a larger Calgary Pride art installation at Southcentre Court.

Southcentre Mall

Calgary Outlink is a community-based, not-for-profit charity dedicated to providing support, education, outreach, and referrals for the local LGBTQ2S+ and allied community. They are the city’s oldest LGBTQ2S+ resource centre.

Southcentre Mall

“Calgary Outlink promotes community connectedness for all gender and sexually diverse people,” says Brie Vuong, Community Engagement Coordinator, Calgary Outlink Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity. “We look forward to engaging with Calgarians as they learn more about our mission to foster unity and inclusivity through our partnership with Southcentre Mall. Pride is a time to celebrate our uniqueness and we hope that everyone who visits our information hub will take something new and positive away from their experience as they learn about how they can support and engage with the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.”

Southcentre Mall

“We exist” has been a motto for a number of artists for their work around Calgary Pride as discrimination has continued to be a major issue.

There are Calgary Pride events across the city this week, leading up to the Pride Parade and Festival this Sunday.

