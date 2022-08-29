Dust off your cowboy hats: Country Music Week is set to take over Calgary

If you miss the Stampede vibes around Calgary, you might be in luck. Country Music Week is here ahead of the Canadian Country Music Association awards in September.

Calgary will host the biggest night in country music on September 11. And of course, we are turning it into a big party.

It starts on Thursday, September 8, with CCMA Songwriters’ Unplugged presented by TD Session One. This gives fans a trip behind the curtain on some of their favourite songs and how they were put together. It’s going down at the National Music Centre at 1 pm.

There will be non-stop music events happening all over Calgary as well, with the “Off-Country Music Festival” at bars across Calgary, including King Eddy, Twisted Element, and Cold Garden. There will also be some shows at the Central Library.

Friday night will be a tribute night for the legends of Canadian country music. Shannon Ella hosts the event that will feature 2022 Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame inductee George Fox and performances from a number of performers, including George Canyon, Jojo Mason, and Doc Walker.

All of it leads up to the main event, the CCMA Awards. The show in Calgary is celebrating the Canadian Country Music Association’s 40th anniversary with tons of amazing performances scheduled from acts like Brett Kissell, Dallas Smith, and Gord Bamford. Tickets are still available!