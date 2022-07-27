Trigger warning: The following story contains a post that uses homophobic language.

Valbella Gourmet Foods is facing major backlash after a homophobic response to Canmore Pride made its way around social media.

Canmore Pride had reached out to the gourmet foods company in regards to a BBQ they were putting on in September.

The response horrified many.

We reached out to Canmore Pride and they replied with the following:

“Canmore Pride, with the support of Banff Pride and other local professionals, has started a training program for businesses called the Bow Valley Pride Network in order to educate businesses on how diversity, equity, and inclusion concepts relate to the 2SLGBTQ+ community and how they can make their businesses [a] more safe and inclusive space. The transphobic reply we received from a local business today further reinforces the importance of education in our community to keep members of our community safe.

“We encourage members of our community to take care of themselves in this time and know they are loved and supported by many.

“Calgary Distress Centre: 403-266-4357. Canada Trans Lifeline: 1-877-330-6366.

“If you would like to make a monetary donation we accept donations through e-transfer to [email protected].

“Also, please note our website is currently under construction due to lack of funds but, after today, we may have the financial ability to rebuild it more quickly.”

The Crush Collective received the same email from Valbella Gourmet Foods and had this response on social media:

Following the shared social media post, the homophobic email immediately gained traction.

*trigger warning* – I’m livid. I just reached out to Canmore Pride to confirm this is real, and they did in fact receive this from Valbella Gourmet Foods in response to a donation request for a Pride BBQ they’re holding this September. You bet I’ll be there. pic.twitter.com/wpuVYAKO05 — Julie Van Rosendaal (@dinnerwithjulie) July 26, 2022

Several businesses cut ties with Valbella Gourmet Foods, which has been around for over 40 years.

**Correction, cease, not seize** — Banff Centre (@banffcentre) July 26, 2022

We are shocked and incredibly disappointed to hear about harmful and hateful remarks, made by Valbella.

We are dedicated to a supportive, diverse, and inclusive workplace and company. When we learned about this we discontinued our relationship with Valbella immediately. — SPUD (@spuddelivers) July 26, 2022

We are saddened and disappointed to learn of the hateful remarks made by Valbella, particularly as we are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and safe environment.

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: We will no longer work with, or purchase from, Valbella. — Fairmont Banff Springs (@FairmontSprings) July 27, 2022

We reached out to Valbella Gourmet Foods, along with Jeff von Rotz, but neither replied. They did, however, post a statement on social media.

No further explanation was given as to how von Rotz, who signed the email to Canmore Pride as owner, was removed from the position.

The Town of Canmore also gave their support to Canmore Pride on social media.

The Town of Canmore proudly stands in solidarity with our LGTBQIA2S+ residents and visitors who make this town a more vibrant and diverse place to call home. Our municipal buildings and programs are safe spaces for everyone. pic.twitter.com/ydPLz3px52 — Town of Canmore (@TownofCanmore) July 26, 2022

The Canmore Pride event in question will be part of a weekend of activities from September 15 to 18.