A Canadian company faces major backlash after homophobic email gets leaked

Jul 27 2022, 4:09 pm
Svet foto/Shutterstock

Trigger warning: The following story contains a post that uses homophobic language.

Valbella Gourmet Foods is facing major backlash after a homophobic response to Canmore Pride made its way around social media.

Canmore Pride had reached out to the gourmet foods company in regards to a BBQ they were putting on in September.

The response horrified many.

Valbella response to Canmore Pride

We reached out to Canmore Pride and they replied with the following:

“Canmore Pride, with the support of Banff Pride and other local professionals, has started a training program for businesses called the Bow Valley Pride Network in order to educate businesses on how diversity, equity, and inclusion concepts relate to the 2SLGBTQ+ community and how they can make their businesses [a] more safe and inclusive space. The transphobic reply we received from a local business today further reinforces the importance of education in our community to keep members of our community safe.

“We encourage members of our community to take care of themselves in this time and know they are loved and supported by many.

“Calgary Distress Centre: 403-266-4357.  Canada Trans Lifeline: 1-877-330-6366.

“If you would like to make a monetary donation we accept donations through e-transfer to [email protected].

“Also, please note our website is currently under construction due to lack of funds but, after today, we may have the financial ability to rebuild it more quickly.”

The Crush Collective received the same email from Valbella Gourmet Foods and had this response on social media:

Following the shared social media post, the homophobic email immediately gained traction.

Several businesses cut ties with Valbella Gourmet Foods, which has been around for over 40 years.

 

We reached out to Valbella Gourmet Foods, along with Jeff von Rotz, but neither replied. They did, however, post a statement on social media.

No further explanation was given as to how von Rotz, who signed the email to Canmore Pride as owner, was removed from the position.

The Town of Canmore also gave their support to Canmore Pride on social media.

The Canmore Pride event in question will be part of a weekend of activities from September 15 to 18.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Canmore Pride Society (@canmorepride)

 

