30 and thriving? Calgary starts long weekend with heat warning, 30° temps

It seems fitting that, after a very hot summer in Calgary, Mother Nature will once again turn up the heat for the unofficial last weekend of the season.

There are a lot of things to do in Calgary this weekend, so make sure you are taking extra precautions to deal with the heat.

We have seen plenty of extreme weather across the province this summer and while there doesn’t seem to be the destructive storms that we’ve seen elsewhere, there will be no escaping the heat.

Calgary is under a heat warning at the moment and that should continue for parts of the weekend.

They send these warnings out when daytime temperatures are expected to reach the 30s while nighttime temps are forecasted to stay above 15°.

Temperatures are set to stay in the 30s until Monday. A chance of showers Monday night has the potential to cool everything off heading into the shortened work week.

Environment Canada says anyone in the city should consider rescheduling any outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day. Additionally, they advise drinking lots of water and non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated beverages.

They also remind people to take lots of breaks from the heat by spending time in cool, indoor settings.