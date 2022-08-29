Albertans brace for a hot finish to August with temps in the 30s

For those in Alberta who have enjoyed the warm weather this summer, the good times won’t stop in the unofficial last week before fall.

The hot temperatures are going to continue across the province as we head towards Labour Day weekend.

In Edmonton, the City has activated its extreme weather response. This means Peace Officers will carry water bottles for people in need.

Anyone needing a break to cool down can go to an open City facility or library. These spaces have planned to offer access and bottled water:

Kinsmen Sports Centre

Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre

Clareview Community Recreation Centre

Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre

The Meadows Community Recreation Centre

Londonderry Fitness and Leisure Centre

The Orange Hub

Mill Woods Recreation Centre

It is expected to be a hot week in Edmonton with the temperature dipping to 23° on Thursday before getting back in the high 20s/low 30s for Labour Day weekend.

The Stampede city has seen an extended stretch of hot weather and that isn’t going to slow down heading towards Labour Day weekend.

Much like Edmonton, the coolest day will be Thursday before things really get warm going into the long weekend.

As of right now, nothing in the forecast suggests we can expect one last destructive storm as we’ve seen throughout the summer, but mother nature is always keeping Albertans on their toes.