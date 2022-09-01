11 things to do in Calgary this Labour Day weekend: September 2 to 5

The Labour Day long weekend is a busy one in Calgary with plenty of things to do. There are parades, fireworks and lots of fun events. Calgary Pride is wrapping up with some amazing events plus lots of live music on 17th Ave.

Here are 11 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Enjoy Summer on 17th

What: Summer’s not over yet on 17th Ave! From now until September 21, there will be tons of free events happening every weekend in Tomkins Park! September kicks off with a DJ and drag show featuring some of the city’s best drag performers and will be followed by outdoor movies, live performances from local musicians, a photo booth, dance troupes, contests, giveaways, and more!

When:

September 2 – DJ and Drag show, 6 to 8 pm

September 3 – Live music from Shalaine Stebner, 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Outdoor family-friendly movie in the park, 3 to 5 pm, Outdoor date-night movie in the park, 6 to 8 pm

September 4 – Live music from Justine Vandergrift, 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Outdoor family-friendly movie in the park, 3 to 5 pm, Outdoor date-night movie in the park, 6 to 8 pm

September 5 – Live music from Kayla Williams Band, 2 to 4 pm.

Where: Tomkins Park – 17th Avenue SW and 8th Street SW

Cost: Free

Calgary Pride wraps up in iconic fashion!

What: There are plenty of amazing events going on across the city to celebrate Calgary Pride week. See some of your favourite drag performers, check out some great drinks, and take in all that Calgary Pride brings to the city.

When: Until September 4

Where: Various locations around the city

Enjoy some late nights at the Zoo!

What: The zoo is keeping the gates open late so you can enjoy your favourite animals, longer. All the food and beverage options you know from the zoo will be open so you can enjoy the full zoo experience into the night.

When: September 2 and 3

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Celebrate Alberta Day with fireworks and Brett Kissel!

What: It is a chance to celebrate a lot of what Alberta has to offer. There is live entertainment and a made-in-Alberta marketplace along with beer gardens and activities for kids. The festivities close with a concert by Brett Kissel and fireworks.

When: September 2 to 3

Where: Prince’s Island Park (698 Eau Claire Avenue SW)

Take a look at the amazing trains at Heritage Park

What: Railway Days is a celebration of one of North America’s largest collections of rolling stock steam train infrastructure. It’s the only time of the year when guests can see the double-heading demonstration, where two engines come together to pull the train cars. There will also be turntable demonstrations, hand-car rides, and model demonstrations at several locations in the historical village.

When: September 3 to 4

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: Regular Heritage Park admission rates apply.

Children 3-6 $14.95, youth 7-15 $19.95, adults 16-64 $29.95, seniors 65+ $22.95. Annual pass holders get into Railway Days for free!

Enjoy the sites and sounds of the Calgary Pride Parade

What: The Grand Marshals will be 2SLGBTQ+ refugees who now call Calgary home. The Parade will start on 5th Street SW along 9th Avenue. It will wrap up in East Village. That will kick off the festival at the new location in Fort Calgary with food trucks, performances, kid-friendly activities, and a beer garden.

When: Sunday, September 4

Time: 11 am

Where: Starts at 5th Street and 9th Avenue SW

Celebrate the importance of Albertan Immigrants with the Military Museums

What: In partnership with the University of Calgary, the Military Museums present a new exhibition: A Uniform Coat of Many Colours: Military Immigrants in Alberta. The collection provides a comprehensive overview of immigrants to Alberta who have served in their country’s armed forces and paints a picture of how global conflict has shaped our regional demographics. The exhibition explores and presents diverse stories of immigrants to Alberta who have undertaken military service in their countries of origin, featuring first-person accounts, oral histories, art, and artifacts.

When: From now until September 18

Where: Founders’ Gallery, The Military Museums — 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Tickets: Seniors $5 (Free on Tuesdays); Youths $5; Family $30; Children under seven, as well as veterans/serving military personnel, get in free

Feel better about yourself while seeing the Museum of Failure

What: See a collection of over 130 failed innovations like Google Glass, New Coke, and Colgate Frozen Dinners. The museum made its debut in Sweden and was put together by psychologist and innovation researcher, Dr. Samuel West. He believes people will be inspired to innovate and lose their fear of failure if they see the blunders of large corporations. If you feel you need to get a couple “oops” moments off your chest, there is a failure confessional at the end of the tour.

When: From now until September 30

Where: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Road SE

Tickets: $28.11 for general admission

Take in some amazing views at the Sunset Festival in Banff

What: Enjoy some of the best views in the world at the Sunset Festival in Banff. Each night (weather dependent, of course) enjoy live music, craft drinks, and donairs. The real star of the evening is mother nature. You can take it all in from the Sunset Viewing Deck.

When: From now to September 5

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Banff Gondola

Cost: Tickets start at $48

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children