Aug 23 2022, 4:19 pm
A wild storm lit up the Calgary night sky on Monday night (VIDEOS)
Calgary storm (@stuartmilliner1/Instagram)

It’s been a summer filled with wild and sometimes destructive storms in Alberta. Monday night in Calgary saw another crazy storm pass through.

And while this storm doesn’t appear to have caused the same kind of damage as previous storms, it sure lit up the sky.

We just finished an extremely hot stretch in Calgary, so a bit of rain was welcome to help cool things off. We just weren’t expecting to get a show. Even those familiar with the bright lights of performing on stage were impressed by the Calgary storm.

According to the forecast we aren’t done with the storms either, as there are risks of thunderstorms for the rest of Tuesday and into Wednesday.

