A wild storm lit up the Calgary night sky on Monday night (VIDEOS)

It’s been a summer filled with wild and sometimes destructive storms in Alberta. Monday night in Calgary saw another crazy storm pass through.
And while this storm doesn’t appear to have caused the same kind of damage as previous storms, it sure lit up the sky.
Two minutes of #abstorm zen from
East Village pic.twitter.com/Tod0OU4NWR
— Ryan Northcott (@ryannorthcott) August 23, 2022
We just finished an extremely hot stretch in Calgary, so a bit of rain was welcome to help cool things off. We just weren’t expecting to get a show. Even those familiar with the bright lights of performing on stage were impressed by the Calgary storm.
⚠️FLASH WARNING⚠️
The sky is putting on a show tonight. Wow. #yyc #calgary #abstorm pic.twitter.com/sQ0B5Hd0wB
— Nada Nuff 🤠 (@Nada_Nuff_) August 23, 2022
According to the forecast we aren’t done with the storms either, as there are risks of thunderstorms for the rest of Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Mind blowing. Best thing I’ve ever captured 🤯🤯🤯 #abstorm #calgary pic.twitter.com/T6VI7Jerwh
— Depesh Mandalia (@DepeshM) August 23, 2022
My doorbell camera had hundreds of clips just from the lightning last night…. #lightning #Thunderstorm #abstorm #weather #yyc #calgary pic.twitter.com/DrZEopDKnq
— Jonathan Lee Scholes (@Jonleescholes) August 23, 2022