The Canada Day long weekend in Calgary is looking hot but storms could rain on the fun

If the storms can stay away, then we are in for a great Canada Day long weekend in Calgary. But be warned: rain could get in the way of some of your plans.

The good news is that the temperatures look amazing. A high of 30°C for today with a slight dip to 28°C tomorrow before we settle in at 20°C on Sunday and Monday means we have a chance to have lots of fun in the sun.

Now, the bad news: according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, we can expect rain in Calgary every day but Sunday this long weekend.

At least the forecast says the rain will clear up by Saturday night, which will make for clear views of the fireworks. Just make sure you bring a chair so you don’t have to sit on the wet grass!

After the wild storm we saw last night, we’re sure many people are worried to see the potential for thunderstorms in the early part of the weekend.

It could be a record-setting long weekend in the city. The hottest we’ve ever seen on Canada Day in Calgary was 32.8°C back in 1924. So if the temperature jumps higher than the forecast expects, it could be a long weekend for the record books in Calgary.