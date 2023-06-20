Dozens of people rescued after 55 cm of snow falls in Jasper National Park

Parks Canada says dozens of people were rescued in Jasper National Park following heavy snow falling in the area.

On Monday, Parks Canada workers brought approximately 60 people to safety, including hikers on the Skyline trail, paddlers on Maligne Lake, and two tour buses full of passengers from Maligne Road.

Officials added that they continue to respond to stranded travellers in the area and no significant injuries have been reported.

The park received more than 100 mm of rain and 55 cm of snow in some locations and Maligne and Miette roads in the park have been closed.

Parks Canada hopes to have the Miette Road open for single-lane traffic for visitors to leave Miette Hot Springs area by 7 pm on June 20.

Maligne Road will remain closed for at least 48 to 72 hours to allow for any avalanches triggered by the storm to come down and to complete debris removal.

If you’re aware of a backcountry camper who hasn’t checked in or arrived at their destination as anticipated, please call Parks Canada Dispatch at 780-852-6155. If you are aware of a motorist who hasn’t reached their destination, call the RCMP at 780-852-4848.

