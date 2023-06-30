High risk of thunderstorms in Alberta with large hail and downpours today

Today is shaping up to be an active weather day in the province, with a moderate and high risk of thunderstorms developing across Alberta.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) Thunderstorm Outlook Potential says Friday is set to be “another convective day,” with the main threat of severe weather occurring in central Alberta and the northern foothills.

Shear in those areas will help to “strengthen and sustain thunderstorms as they move eastward across the province this afternoon and into the evening hours,” the ECCC added.

The main threats from the storms today are very large hail up to five centimetres in size, damaging wind gusts, and localized heavy downpours.

Keep your eyes to the skies today in much of #Alberta! Large hail, strong wind gusts, and localized heavy downpours are expected with today’s thunderstorms. See the thunderstorm outlook below for more details. #abstorm #yegwx pic.twitter.com/4YCPH7xFH2 — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) June 30, 2023

You can check out the latest weather watches and warnings for Alberta here.