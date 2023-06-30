NewsWeather

High risk of thunderstorms in Alberta with large hail and downpours today

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jun 30 2023, 3:42 pm
High risk of thunderstorms in Alberta with large hail and downpours today
jamestorm/Shutterstock

Today is shaping up to be an active weather day in the province, with a moderate and high risk of thunderstorms developing across Alberta.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) Thunderstorm Outlook Potential says Friday is set to be “another convective day,” with the main threat of severe weather occurring in central Alberta and the northern foothills.

Shear in those areas will help to “strengthen and sustain thunderstorms as they move eastward across the province this afternoon and into the evening hours,” the ECCC added.

The main threats from the storms today are very large hail up to five centimetres in size, damaging wind gusts, and localized heavy downpours.

You can check out the latest weather watches and warnings for Alberta here.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.