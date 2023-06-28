Can't beat the heat: Warning issued for Calgary with temperatures nearing 30°C

We have had a very hot stretch lately and now a heat warning has been issued for Calgary with temperatures getting close to 30°C.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has put out a warning for Calgary, with the temperature expected to get to 30°C in the next couple of days.

Overnight lows over the next few days are also set to hover above the 14°C range, providing little chance of a cool-down before daytime heat returns.

If it gets warmer than today’s expected 28°C forecast, it could be record-breaking. The highest temperature we’ve had in Calgary on June 28 is 32.8°C.

The one thing that could save us is it is expected to rain each day over the next few days, which could give us a bit of a break from the heat.

Of course, staying hydrated is very important, so drink lots of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated drinks.

ECCC reminds you not to leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.

To be safe, make sure you watch for signs of heatstroke or heat exhaustion, like high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness. Pay close attention to people that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat like infants, children, seniors, and people with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.

The forecast says Calgary will stay hot until Saturday before things get down to 20°C over the majority of the long weekend.