Wild storm brings hail and flash floods to Calgary (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

A massive storm hit Calgary yesterday with lots of hail and flash flooding across downtown creating some wild videos on social media.

It caught a lot of people off guard as the storm seemed to come out of nowhere.

Storm over Calgary spitting out a lot of lightning! It’s moving pretty quickly. #abstorm #yyc pic.twitter.com/ox1t9aOqSp — Mhairi (@Mahairy93) June 30, 2023

#abstorm #yyc

That storm came out of nowhere. Hailed so much it’s like Christmas at the cemetery near the Stampede grounds. pic.twitter.com/8ahesJwPUR — Jo-elle Winter (@JoelleWinter20) June 30, 2023

Thunder was booming all over Calgary while lightning was constantly lighting up the evening sky.

In the storm’s aftermath, there was plenty of damage with roads flooded and trees knocked down across the city.

Insane storm in Calgary, my 5 minute drive back from the grocery store downtown took me 30 minutes…streets are not doing too hot. #yyc #Calgary pic.twitter.com/uoOgd4s5Fg — Logan Stein (@L0ganStein) June 30, 2023

The storm was even too much for Calgary buildings to handle.

Welp, I guess it could have been worse. pic.twitter.com/7NFOzNDlk9 — Irene Seto (@HeySeto) June 30, 2023

But, of course, there was some beauty at the other end of the storm.