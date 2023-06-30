NewsWeather

Wild storm brings hail and flash floods to Calgary (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Jun 30 2023, 4:13 pm
A massive storm hit Calgary yesterday with lots of hail and flash flooding across downtown creating some wild videos on social media.

It caught a lot of people off guard as the storm seemed to come out of nowhere.

@brettforteThis is across the street from the stampede grounds.♬ original sound – Brett Forte

Thunder was booming all over Calgary while lightning was constantly lighting up the evening sky.

In the storm’s aftermath, there was plenty of damage with roads flooded and trees knocked down across the city.

@odp_donairpizzacalgary Again Huge Flood In Calgary Downtown 🇨🇦 #calgary_yyc❤️ #downtowncalgary🇨🇦 #17ave #pizza17ave #canada_life🇨🇦 #flooding ♬ original sound – ODP Donair & pizza Calgary

The storm was even too much for Calgary buildings to handle.

@yyc230 Yyc storm vs cheaply built apartment building #yyccalgary #yyc #storm #thunderstorm #canada #flood #fyp #foryoupage ♬ Titanic flute fail – Funny/Awesome Vids

But, of course, there was some beauty at the other end of the storm.

