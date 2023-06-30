Wild storm brings hail and flash floods to Calgary (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

A massive storm hit Calgary yesterday with lots of hail and flash flooding across downtown creating some wild videos on social media.
It caught a lot of people off guard as the storm seemed to come out of nowhere.
@brettforteThis is across the street from the stampede grounds.♬ original sound – Brett Forte
Storm over Calgary spitting out a lot of lightning! It’s moving pretty quickly. #abstorm #yyc pic.twitter.com/ox1t9aOqSp
— Mhairi (@Mahairy93) June 30, 2023
Calgary summers#abstorm #yycstorm pic.twitter.com/jKUnMHWN3O
— Laura Colpitts (@SprntgStilettos) June 30, 2023
#abstorm #yyc
That storm came out of nowhere. Hailed so much it’s like Christmas at the cemetery near the Stampede grounds. pic.twitter.com/8ahesJwPUR
— Jo-elle Winter (@JoelleWinter20) June 30, 2023
Thunder was booming all over Calgary while lightning was constantly lighting up the evening sky.
SOUND ON:
Lightning hits several buildings in downtown Calgary…including a close one!#yyc #abstorm #Shockwave pic.twitter.com/3OFDzTuGjm
— Kyle Brittain (@KyleBrittainWX) June 30, 2023
In the storm’s aftermath, there was plenty of damage with roads flooded and trees knocked down across the city.
Memorial Drive after today’s evening storm. #calgary #calgarystorm #yyc #yycroads pic.twitter.com/tDJSAkY35Q
— Nicole Liboiron-Coles (@notefromabroad) June 30, 2023
Uprooted Tree in SE from earlier storm in Calgary this evening! #yyc #abstorm @IAmJodiHughes @debmatejicka @HouckisPokisewx @GlobalCalgary @jimmydhughes @TiffanyLizee pic.twitter.com/h0HiTGQinW
— Norm Burr (@norm_burr) June 30, 2023
Calgary SE 2 hours ago #deluge #flood #rain #storm pic.twitter.com/yfxY46jr5P
— Mike (@kyllrelf) June 30, 2023
Insane storm in Calgary, my 5 minute drive back from the grocery store downtown took me 30 minutes…streets are not doing too hot. #yyc #Calgary pic.twitter.com/uoOgd4s5Fg
— Logan Stein (@L0ganStein) June 30, 2023
Uprooted Tree in SE from earlier storm in Calgary this evening! #yyc #abstorm @IAmJodiHughes @debmatejicka @HouckisPokisewx @GlobalCalgary @jimmydhughes @TiffanyLizee pic.twitter.com/h0HiTGQinW
— Norm Burr (@norm_burr) June 30, 2023
@odp_donairpizzacalgary Again Huge Flood In Calgary Downtown 🇨🇦 #calgary_yyc❤️ #downtowncalgary🇨🇦 #17ave #pizza17ave #canada_life🇨🇦 #flooding ♬ original sound – ODP Donair & pizza Calgary
The storm was even too much for Calgary buildings to handle.
@yyc230 Yyc storm vs cheaply built apartment building #yyccalgary #yyc #storm #thunderstorm #canada #flood #fyp #foryoupage ♬ Titanic flute fail – Funny/Awesome Vids
Welp, I guess it could have been worse. pic.twitter.com/7NFOzNDlk9
— Irene Seto (@HeySeto) June 30, 2023
But, of course, there was some beauty at the other end of the storm.
Beautiful Rainbow after the storm #Calgary #SmackoffEve #yyc pic.twitter.com/NUEiY4hsXM
— Bella Bee (@SmileyYYC) June 30, 2023