Calgary's long weekend forecast gives people plenty to be thankful for

If you are waiting for sweater weather to hit Calgary, the forecast is not kind to you. It looks like summer is hanging around a bit longer.

The Environment Canada forecast for Thanksgiving weekend shows temperatures in the 20° range for the whole weekend.

Things will peak on Monday at 23° even with some clouds being thrown into the mix.

The lowest of the nighttime lows also takes place on Monday as it dips down to 2°.

It is not exactly a warm welcome heading back into the work week, the long weekend closes with a chance of showers.

The temperatures for the weekend are quite a bit higher than normal. The average temperature for this time of year is around 14° so Calgarians are being treated to a very gradual introduction to fall weather.

But they still come up well short of the record highs for this time of year. The record high for Thanksgiving Monday, October 10, is 28.9° which was set back in 1934.

This comes after a strange summer weather-wise for Calgary and many parts of southern Alberta. It was unseasonably cold to start the summer, allowing for winter activities to be enjoyed even on July 1.

Then we had a seemingly never-ending heat wave throughout the entire province with the Calgary forecast consistently showing temperatures in the 30s.

And to top it all off, Alberta saw a number of devastating storms passing through causing massive amounts of damage across the province.

And people in the province are being told to enjoy the mild weather while it lasts. This winter is projected to be a very cold one.

Luckily for people in Calgary, this forecast should allow you to get out and enjoy some of the fun and spooky events that are happening around the city and province for the long weekend.