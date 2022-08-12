Albertans should brace for a hot finish to summer

As the rest of Canada starts to cool off with the calendar heading towards fall, Alberta will see no such cooling to finish summer.

It has already been a very hot, at some times extreme, summer in Alberta.

The Weather Network’s long-range forecast says that this will continue for some time.

They say a heat dome is building over the United States and will make its way into Western Canada, including Alberta.

They say there is the potential for temperatures to turn dangerous, getting into the mid to upper 30s. It will likely be dry as well, increasing the risk of wildfires.

While it will be warmer than normal in eastern Canada, they have likely seen their highest temperatures of the year.

“The hottest weather of the summer is likely behind us in Ontario and Quebec, but summer is by no means over,” said Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.