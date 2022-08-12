NewsWeather

Albertans should brace for a hot finish to summer

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Aug 12 2022, 10:21 pm
Albertans should brace for a hot finish to summer
Chris J Bradshaw/Shutterstock

As the rest of Canada starts to cool off with the calendar heading towards fall, Alberta will see no such cooling to finish summer.

It has already been a very hot, at some times extreme, summer in Alberta.

The Weather Network’s long-range forecast says that this will continue for some time.

August weather

The Weather Network

They say a heat dome is building over the United States and will make its way into Western Canada, including Alberta.

Heat Dome

The Weather Network

They say there is the potential for temperatures to turn dangerous, getting into the mid to upper 30s. It will likely be dry as well, increasing the risk of wildfires.

The Weather Network

The Weather Network

While it will be warmer than normal in eastern Canada, they have likely seen their highest temperatures of the year.

“The hottest weather of the summer is likely behind us in Ontario and Quebec, but summer is by no means over,” said Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

 

Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.