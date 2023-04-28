Calgary is forecasted to be hotter than parts of FLORIDA soon

Sure Calgary may have gotten some dumps of snow this month, but soon we are going to be warmer than parts of Florida. We love to see it!

You read that right. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s forecast for YYC, early next week is looking absolutely gorgeous!

The city is being treated to a nice warm-up for the weekend, sitting in the low 20s before REALLY turning up the heat to start the workweek, hitting 27°C on Monday before dipping down to 23°C on Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday look like absolute patio days, with highs of 29°C and 28°C. Bring out that sunscreen!

We poked around and the temperatures in Calgary on Wednesday and Thursday will surpass the forecasted high in Jacksonville, Florida, which is set to see 26°C both days.

Over in Tallahassee, Calgary also has that city beat with Wednesday’s high there hitting 28°C, one degree shy of tying with YYC.

Calgary will also be as warm as Tampa on Wednesday if the forecasted high holds up. We have a feeling there are going to be lots of Calgarians hitting up bike paths and catching some rays.

So make some plans and make sure to enjoy the warmth moving its way into the city soon. It’s about time!