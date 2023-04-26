These are the best and worst Calgary neighbourhoods to buy real estate

If you’re looking for a home in Calgary, some neighbourhoods offer more value than others, according to a recent real estate report.

MoneySense’s Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2023 report has determined the best and worst Calgary neighbourhoods to buy property in.

Created in partnership with Zoocasa, neighbourhoods across the city were ranked on several factors, including the benchmark home price as of December 31, 2022; one, three, and five-year prices growth; and the percentage of households with children.

Each neighbourhood also received a score out of 5 based on its value, economics, and accessibility. With 5 being the highest, the scores represent value for money, levels of income and education, and ease of travel by foot, bike, and public transit, respectively.

Patterson

The southwest community of Patterson tops the list in Calgary. It is located between Sarcee Trail and Bow Trail.

During 2022, interest in Patterson real estate grew among Calgarians and other Canadian buyers, causing prices to rise 9% year-over-year. At the end of 2022, the average price reached $513,352, which is up 3% from five years earlier, resulting in a value score of 3.6. Patterson also has a perfect economics score of 5.

Accessibility to and from the area is improving; however, many residents still rely on personal vehicles, earning Patterson an accessibility score of 2.3. More than half (53%) of the households here have kids.

Coach Hill

Right beside Patterson is the number two Calgary community to buy real estate in, Coach Hill. At the end of 2022, the average home price was $483,743, which is up 5% year-over-year. However, the average price in December 2022 was down about 10% from where it was five years earlier. This has made the neighbourhood more affordable, resulting in a value score of 3.6.

According to the report, around 43% of households in Coach Hill have children. The neighbourhood has a perfect economics score of 5 but a mediocre accessibility score of 2.3, meaning you’ll likely need a vehicle to reach amenities.

Scenic Acres

The northwest community of Scenic Acres rounds out the Calgary real estate podium. Crowchild Trail borders this community to the north, while Nose Hill Drive is to the east and south, and Stoney Trail is to the west.

The neighbourhood has seen strong price growth recently. The average home price was $651,797 at the end of 2022. That is a stunning 21% higher than one year earlier and 13.5% higher than five years earlier, resulting in a strong value score of 3.7.

Its economics score is nearly perfect at 4.9; however, there’s room for improvement when it comes to accessibility. Residents rely on personal vehicles rather than public transit, so Scenic Acres scores just 1.8. The neighbourhood is a great place to raise children, with 57% of the households in the area having kids.

Rounding out the top five was Tuscany and Cougar Ridge, with Signal Hill, Kincora, Strathcona Park, Seton and Discovery Ridge finishing the top 10.

If there is a best, there also has to be a worst. Sandstone Valley, Harvest Hills, Acadia, Deer Run and Varsity are the bottom five communities to buy real estate in Calgary.

So, there you have it. If you are in the market for a new home in Calgary, we sure hope you pour through the ranking of these neighbourhoods before you dip your toe in the city’s real estate market.

With files from Laine Mitchell and Allison Stephen