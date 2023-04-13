No one in Calgary was happy with last night's spring snowfall (PHOTOS)

The jokes about never knowing what to expect with Calgary weather are getting really old after another snowfall hit the city last night.

It wasn’t a massive dump of snow by any means, with Environment and Climate Change Canada saying we got a mere 1 cm, but it was just the fact that it was happening that got everyone down.

Well I was warned it would snow in #Calgary in April. Meanwhile it is 26C in #Toronto and the roof of the @BlueJays ballpark is open. I love #Canada 🇨🇦 🍁 #summeriscoming pic.twitter.com/kiXrgGyeZN — Greg Quinn (@GregQuinnFCDO) April 13, 2023

I would like to decline this sudden snow squall whacking #yyc at the moment. I did not sign up for a snowstorm on April 12. pic.twitter.com/RKW3Bym2uF — Beth Allan (@adolwyn) April 13, 2023

This Calgary is a weird place, please tell me why it just stared randomly snowing?? SNOW in spring 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Damilola Eve Lawal ☀ (@DamilolaELawal) April 13, 2023

The last couple of weeks of actual spring weather may have lured some people into a false sense of security. Last night’s sudden snowfall caught quite a few people off guard.

Who, in #yyc, took off their snow tires? 🥊 https://t.co/RqEDOIFTK2 — Dr Lindsay Tedds 🇨🇦🇬🇧🇮🇪 (@LindsayTedds) April 13, 2023

hate Calgary weather!? it was barely hailing where I live n there’s a full blown snow storm downtown 😭 I have a wimpy rain jacket rn god — angelene (@violentsrush) April 13, 2023

Meanwhile, some other people in Calgary got ahead of the snowfall and planned an exit strategy.

Is this a good time to mention I booked a last-minute vacay to the Dominican Republic this morning? 🇩🇴 #yyc #yycsnow pic.twitter.com/OFOAiNN6S6 — Tamara Elliott (@Tamara_Elliott) April 13, 2023

Now, if you’re new here, you may be wondering if this is normal. The short answer is, yes. The Calgary record for snowfall on April 12 was 17.7 cm back in 2012.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the last of the snow we are expected to be seeing in Calgary.

We have a 60% chance of flurries today in Calgary and another 30% tomorrow before the sun comes back for the weekend.

Do you think that person going to the Dominican has room for one more? Asking for a friend.