Here's when you can visit Kananaskis Country for FREE in 2024

If you are trying to save some cash and still enjoy the great outdoors, we have rounded up all the days you can visit Kananaskis Country for free in 2024.

Visitors usually must purchase a pass, which involves a fee charged per vehicle. It costs users $15 per day or $90 per year to park a personal vehicle in K-Country.

Small commercial vehicles (such as shuttles, taxis, and small group transport of 15 people or less) have to pay $22.50 per day or $135 for an annual pass. Large commercial vehicles (such as coach buses and large group transport of more than 15 people) are charged $30 for a day pass or $180 yearly.

If you are looking for a more affordable option to visit K-Country this summer and for the rest of the year, we have rounded up all the days it is free to visit.

First Wednesday of every month – 2024:

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Additional upcoming free days are:

Friday, June 21, 2024: Indigenous People’s Day

Saturday, July 20, 2024: Parks Day

Sunday, September 22, 2024: Kananaskis Country’s Birthday

Monday, November 11, 2024: Remembrance Day

Saturday, December 21, 2024: First day of winter

Wednesday, December 25, 2024: Christmas Day

If you can’t make it on one of the free days, you can buy your pass online and register your licence plate. Passes can also be purchased in person or by using WiFi at Kananaskis Visitor Information Centres (Barrier, Elbow, Peter Lougheed, and William Watson Lodge) and the Canmore Nordic Centre Day Lodge.