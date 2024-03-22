NewsWeather

Buckle up: Calgary forecast to see a near 20°C temperature change soon

Mar 22 2024, 4:27 pm
Bradley L. Grant/Shutterstock

While a snowstorm moved into Calgary right as we kicked off spring, the forecast suggests a big temperature swing is on the way for the city.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary will see a stunning turnaround in temperatures next week. A chilly high of -7°C today with periods of snow will precede a brisk dip to an overnight low of -9°C tonight.

The cold weather sticks around as we enter the weekend, with Sunday night bringing the coldest low of the week, hitting -12°C.

Looking ahead to the start of next week, a gradual warmup is on the way, with daytime highs reaching 2°C and 7°C for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, along with a mix of sun and cloud.

When you do the math between Sunday’s overnight low and Wednesday’s daytime high, that’s a wicked 19°C temperature swing. Fingers crossed this forecast holds up!

Environment and Climate Change Canada

If the snow heading into the weekend is a surprise to you, ECCC told Daily Hive earlier this week that March is generally the snowiest month for Calgary, with an average of 22.7 cm of snow falling through March.

If you are curious about what to expect for the rest of spring, check out the Alberta forecast here.

