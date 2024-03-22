Buckle up: Calgary forecast to see a near 20°C temperature change soon

While a snowstorm moved into Calgary right as we kicked off spring, the forecast suggests a big temperature swing is on the way for the city.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary will see a stunning turnaround in temperatures next week. A chilly high of -7°C today with periods of snow will precede a brisk dip to an overnight low of -9°C tonight.

The cold weather sticks around as we enter the weekend, with Sunday night bringing the coldest low of the week, hitting -12°C.

Looking ahead to the start of next week, a gradual warmup is on the way, with daytime highs reaching 2°C and 7°C for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, along with a mix of sun and cloud.

When you do the math between Sunday’s overnight low and Wednesday’s daytime high, that’s a wicked 19°C temperature swing. Fingers crossed this forecast holds up!

If the snow heading into the weekend is a surprise to you, ECCC told Daily Hive earlier this week that March is generally the snowiest month for Calgary, with an average of 22.7 cm of snow falling through March.