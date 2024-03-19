6 of the cheapest houses for sale in Calgary right now

Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanizedCurated

Mar 19 2024, 4:56 pm
Exp Realty | The Real Estate Company

It’s no secret that Calgary has become an increasingly more expensive city to live in. With increased inter-provincial and international interest, Calgarians can barely afford the cost of living.

Rent prices have been spiking to unaffordable levels, with some people considering entering the housing market. 

The average cost for a detached home in the city in January was $758,957, according to the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB), a notable 12% increase year over year.

While these six homes may still seem out of reach for many, they are also significantly lower than the average cost of a house in the city right now, and they’re not bad to look at, either!

2802 15th Avenue SE

  • Asking price: $430,000
  • Four bedrooms, two bathrooms
  • 779 square feet

137 26th Avenue NE

Calgary houses

  • Asking price: $500,000
  • Two bedrooms, one bathroom
  • 613 square feet

912 Moodie Road NE

  • Asking price: $549,900
  • Four bedrooms, two bathrooms
  • 1142 square feet

807 21st Avenue SE

  • Asking price: $549,900
  • Four bedrooms, one bathroom
  • 840 square feet

2530 35th Street SE

  • Asking price: $599,900
  • Four bedrooms, two bathrooms
  • 937 square feet

244 Elmwood Drive SE

  • Asking price: $649,000
  • Five bedrooms, two bathrooms
  • 1063 square feet
