6 of the cheapest houses for sale in Calgary right now

It’s no secret that Calgary has become an increasingly more expensive city to live in. With increased inter-provincial and international interest, Calgarians can barely afford the cost of living.

Rent prices have been spiking to unaffordable levels, with some people considering entering the housing market.

The average cost for a detached home in the city in January was $758,957, according to the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB), a notable 12% increase year over year.

While these six homes may still seem out of reach for many, they are also significantly lower than the average cost of a house in the city right now, and they’re not bad to look at, either!

Asking price: $430,000

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms

779 square feet

Asking price: $500,000

Two bedrooms, one bathroom

613 square feet

Asking price: $549,900

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms

1142 square feet

Asking price: $549,900

Four bedrooms, one bathroom

840 square feet

2530 35th Street SE

Asking price: $599,900

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms

937 square feet