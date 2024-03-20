"No WFH please": 7 shared for-rent listings that show it's getting rough in Calgary

As rent prices in Calgary continue their strong march upward in 2024, some rental listings that include shared spaces have shown your buck doesn’t go too far in the city anymore.

We scoured Kijiji for some shared rentals in Calgary and were a little surprised by what you get for what you pay for.

Here are a few that might make you reconsider moving to YYC, or biting the bullet and paying a little extra for your own space — if you can afford to.

This ad is for shared accommodation, with one room available for one person for $925, utilities included. A $925 damage deposit is also needed, and you will share a bathroom, kitchen, and multipurpose room with two other people. A six-month lease minimum is required and the landlord lives in the basement with a dog. “No other pets will be accepted at this time. Laundry located in the basement. Dog can be secured while laundry is being done,” the ad mentioned.

This one-room-for-rent ad is in a “shareable house with a small family,” with the room being upstairs, with an independent washroom and a shareable kitchen. “Punjabi/Hindi speaking working/student preferred, vegetarian preferred. Partying people and lots of friends coming to home, please don’t call us as this house is shareable with family. Rent is 700 plus utilities 20%.”

This ad touted a room for rent on the main level. Close to Centre St and McKnight Blvd and you’d share the kitchen and bathroom with two males.

This ad offers a two-bed one-bath basement with a washroom and kitchen. “One room is already occupied by a boy. Looking someone for other room,” it stated. Rent is $800 per person or $500 each if you share with another person, + 20% utilities.

This ad called out for a “responsible working or retired person. Please no working from home. To rent a private room (furnished or unfurnished) with a shared bathroom, laundry, kitchen and living room. The backyard is spacious with multiple sitting area, full of plants and greenery that I take care of. Located in a quiet street in Airdrie, two-minute walk to Genesis Place and bus route into Calgary and area. All utilities, cable, and internet are included, I’m looking for a person who is quiet and respectful of our privacy, no overnight guests are allowed.”

This ad touts a semi-furnished room for rent for a clean male individual in a three-bedroom house in Saddlecrest NE. The washroom is shared with another male and the kitchen is shared with other two people. Rent per month: $650 plus utilities (shared among three).

This ad states that utilities and wi-fi are included, with a shared washroom, centralized air conditioning, street parking, shared kitchen and laundry.