It's Calgary! Of course these 6 things are going to happen when it snows

As Calgarians, we know a thing or two about tackling heaps of snow. We’re not phased by a light dusting, and we keep life going even in the worst conditions.

As seasoned pros, we’re a pretty predictable bunch when it comes to how people navigate it, and right now, we are digging ourselves out of some crazy snowfall.

We’re so predictable, in fact, that we’ve rounded up a list of the six things that will happen as soon as the temperature drops and heaps of snow begin to fall.

The whole neighbourhood helps push you out of the snow

After a heavy snowfall, it’s tough to dig your car out of the street, especially when you’re completely stuck and nobody else is home to help you out. However, you can always count on at least one or two of your neighbours to come out and give you a push.

Deerfoot Trail turns to chaos

Rush-hour traffic on Deerfoot Trail is a pain at the best times, but as soon as the lines on the road vanish under a blanket of snow, any sense of order on this busy freeway completely collapses. “It’s snowing in Calgary; of course, there are at least three accidents and four cars in the ditch on the Deerfoot.”

The skiers/snowboarders are way too happy

A snowfall warning elicits all kinds of emotions in different people, ranging from dread to a little too cheerful. Those people probably ski or snowboard because heaps of snow in the city usually mean great powder on the hills. At least some of us are happy.

There’s still someone going way too fast in the left lane

We all know to drive to the conditions when it’s snowing, but there will always be that lifted pickup truck in the left lane driving as if there isn’t a skating rink underneath their tires. We sure love how much confidence the 4×4 is giving, though!

Those people who are completely unphased by the weather

Wearing shorts and sandals, Slurpee in hand, no matter the conditions, this guy is always out there, making you wonder whether or not he feels cold. This kind of guy is even more common in spring when all the snowfall is met with slightly warmer temperatures — it’s basically summer already, right?

Your bus doesn’t show up

A common Calgary experience when snowfall slows down traffic is waiting for the bus to arrive at its scheduled time but not showing up. So then, you have to wait for the next scheduled bus, but it’s full of people who were also waiting for the last bus, so you have to wait even longer for the next one. All the while, you are freezing!