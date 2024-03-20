Shovels out: 10 to 30 cm of snow to fall in large chunk of Alberta by Friday

Some heavy snow is set to pound large chunks of Alberta today and will continue to fall right before we head into the weekend.

A flurry of snowfall warnings has blanketed much of Alberta, especially southern and western portions of the province, with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) stating that 10 to 30 cm of snow is expected by Friday morning across southern Alberta.

Most regions will receive 10 to 15 cm of snow but a few locations could see as much as 30 cm. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Areas under a snowfall warning include Calgary, Banff, Jasper, Canmore, Red Deer, and Medicine Hat.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” ECCC added in its snowfall warning.

Some portions of extreme southern Alberta are also still under a special weather statement, including Lethbridge, which states that periods of snow will fall today and tomorrow and local amounts of 10-20 cm will be possible by Friday morning.

ECCC told Daily Hive earlier this week that March is generally the snowiest month for Calgary, with 22.7 cm of snow through March on average; however, that isn’t the case for YEG, which, on average, receives 17.4 cm of snow throughout the month.

If you are curious about what to expect for the rest of spring, check out the Alberta forecast here.