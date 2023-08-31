YYC Pizza Fest 2023 is officially returning next month for another celebration of all things pizza pie.

In an effort to highlight local businesses and Calgary’s vibrant pizza culture, this event has been in YYC since 2014. The charity that this festival supports during this time is Calgary Meals on Wheels, so you’ll be digging in for a good cause.

Running from September 15 to October 1, participating restaurants will compete for four awards by voting Calgarians.

The four categories this year are Top Rated, Most Popular, Most Innovative, and Best Baker for the fan-favourite crust.

Pizza lovers will be able to vote for their favourite pizza in each category on the website once the fest officially starts.

The list of participating vendors will be revealed soon, so stay tuned.

There are some great spots for pizza in Calgary, and many of the best ones tend to show up for this one. More than 40 different restaurants participated in 2022.

Just a few of these wild pizza creations from last year include a Spicy Meatball from the Pizza Project, The Cuban from The Mash, and a decadent lobster, chanterelle, mushroom, and guanciale pizza from Posto Pizzeria.

Buffo Ristorante made a hot honey clam pizza topped with clam nectar, bechamel sauce, provolone, clams, and a hot honey drizzle.

Stay tuned to check out all the pies and spots to try during YYC Pizza Fest 2023.

YYC Pizza Fest 2023

When: September 15 to October 1, 2023

Where: Participating locations across Calgary

Instagram