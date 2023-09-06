FoodEventsFood EventsFood NewsFall Events

Soupalicious festival is returning to Calgary this October

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Sep 6 2023, 5:04 pm
Marian Weyo/Shutterstock

Calling all soup lovers! Soupalicious is back!

Returning for its third year, this is a festival-style soup-tasting event where ticket buyers can try and vote for their favourite soups made by local chefs and farmers in collaboration with each other.

This was a big hit in its first couple of years, and it returns this fall on Sunday, October 1, to the Highfield Regenerative Farm.

Each signature soup bowl will showcase locally grown produce, striving to be delicious and create zero waste while doing it.

This family-friendly harvest celebration won’t be only tasty bowls of soup. There will also be an artisan market, hay rides, outdoor games, and live music. If you’re a fan of craft beer, then you’re in luck. Many brews will be on-site to sip on while you slurp back your soups.

The 2021 winner was a fresh, cut-to-order Corn Shoots soup created by Micro YYC and the popular Donna Mac restaurant. The 2022 winner? The same duo again made a veggie tortilla soup. Can they three-peat?

We can’t wait to see what the 2023 festival will bring.

Don’t miss out and grab your tickets to this charming fall event.

Soupalicious Calgary is still looking for vendors and soup creation collaborators to join in on this year’s event.

Soupalicious

When: Sunday, October 1, from 11 am to 2 pm
Where: Highfield Regenerative Farm – 1920 Highfield Crescent SE, Calgary
Price: $15

