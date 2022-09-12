The leaves are changing and the feeling of fall is in the air, as is the excitement of some great Calgary food events.

This week has a fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into September, like massive symposiums, bike tours, and park parties.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in September.

Biking to and from four of YYC’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Saturday, September 3 from 10 am to 3:15 pm

Where: Hutch Cafe, Canela Cafe & Bakery, Peasant Cheese, and Donna Mac

Price: Starting at $155.90

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 3:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25

The First Street Market has some incredible places to eat, and this party in the park is a celebration of its first birthday.

Inside will be regular food and drinks, and outside in Haultain Park, you’ll be able to find live music, lawn games, local pop-up shops, and more.

When: Saturday, September 17 from 1 to 7 pm

Where: Haultain Park – First Street Market — 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free Admission

This year’s DandyFest will be showcasing more than 25 breweries and cideries, many of which are coming from all over Canada and even the United States. There will also be live music, art shows, and food stations to look forward to as well.

When: Saturday, September 17 from 11 am to 8 pm

Where: 2003 11th Street SE, Calgary

Price: $48.76

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terroir Hospitality (@terroirsymposium)

After 15+ years in Toronto, Terroir is happening in Calgary this year.

More of an industry event, this is a key weekend for chefs, producers, general managers, suppliers, entrepreneurs, media, and more to learn and share ideas about the food and beverage industry.

If you’re interested or involved in it, then this is an amazing opportunity to network and learn from the best in Canada.

When: September 18 to 21, 2022

Where: Calgary Central Library — 800 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Price: Starting at $299