Fall is officially here and that means some extremely cool Calgary food events are coming in October.

The fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into spooky season sounds fantastic. If you’re feeling brave, now is also the perfect time to visit a haunted restaurant.

This week has some of the city’s favourite fall food events like a beer festival, dinner pop-ups, and a fun burlesque brunch show.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in October.

Morning Glory Burlesque Brunch

This exciting brunch event, put on by Cabaret Calgary, will have $5 mimosas, a delicious brunch menu, and sultry burlesque artists performing all afternoon.

When: October 30 at 11 am

Where: 1413 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $21

Wild Rose Brewery Beer 101

This fun brewery tour and beer-tasting “class” is also a chance to explore and learn more about the secrets behind Alberta’s wildest beers.

When: Saturdays on October 8, 15, 22, and 29 at 4 pm

Where: Wild Rose Brewery – #2, 4580 Quesnay Wood Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $25 per ticket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Steak YYC (@modernsteakca)

Chef Xavier Lacaze, a Top Chef Canada contestant, will be bringing his passion for French food and steak to Modern Steak to create a limited-time-only innovative and experiential menu.

Lacaze will be bringing his French heritage and extensive knowledge from working at high-end restaurants throughout France, Switzerland, Los Angeles, and the Caribbean to this exciting Bifteck Moderne month-long event.

When: October 1 to 29, 2022

Where: Modern Steak – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 3:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25

Speed Dating in Calgary

It’s cuffing season which means this is definitely one of the best Calgary food events in October.

Doing away with many of the awkward things found at many speed dating events, this night aims to create an atmosphere that is casual and comfortable for everyone.

When: Monday, October 24, from 8 to 10 pm

Where: Bottlescrew Bill’s Pub – 140 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $36.25

Spooktacular Beerfest

This popular event is a returning one, offering the chance to try craft beers from all over Alberta and beyond, but also to maybe throw on a costume while you do it.

When: Saturday, October 29, from 7 to 9 pm

Where: Market Wines South – 520 77th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $51.45