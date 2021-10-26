6 haunted restaurants in Calgary you should know about
If you’re looking for a slice of haunted pie with your next meal, why not dine at a ghost-ridden restaurant?
There are plenty of restaurants in Calgary inhabited by supernatural beings, which will definitely take your dining experience to a whole ‘nother dimension.
Here are six haunted restaurants in Calgary that will likely make you rethink your dinner plans, if you’re not up for a bit of scare.
The Rose & Crown
Staff at The Rose & Crown have heard unexplainable sounds coming from the buildings attic, where no soul has walked, such as doors closing, footsteps and more. The well-loved pub is reportedly home to three spirits, (not including the dozens behind the bar), which are of a little boy who often hides behind the furnace, a middle-aged lady dressed in white, and a man who is believed to be her lover.
Address: 1503 4th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-244-7757
Rouge Restaurant
The building where Rouge Restaurant sits was built in 1899, and the original owners of the property are said to have tragically lost their two children there. Workers and restaurant patrons today report hearing sounds of children laughing and notice items moving places on their own. Spooky!
Address: 1240 8th Avenue SE Calgary
Phone: 403-531-2767
Fairmont Palliser Hotel
This hotel which was built over 100 years ago has been home to the unexplainable. Sounds, footsteps, sightings, you name it. If you choose to dine at their restaurant, Hawthorn dining room, don’t say we didn’t warn you!
Address: 133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-260-1219
Hose and Hound
This old firehall turned pub has been featured on the show ‘Creepy Canada’ for the odd occurrences experienced by staff and guests. For example, the dishwasher turning itself on and spraying kitchen workers, oven doors opening and slamming shut on their own, and the opening cook complaining that his shoe laces keep becoming untied on their own.
Address: 1030 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-234-0508
Ironwood Stage & Grill
A former production director is rumored to haunt Ironwood Stage, with a knack for locking doors and trapping people in rooms that they can’t get out of. If you’re thinking about dining here, perhaps consider bringing a friend or two!
Address: 1229 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-269-5581
Cat N’ Fiddle Pub
Prior to transforming into a pub, Cat N’ Fiddle used to be a funeral parlor where spirits roamed freely. The ghosts who are believed to inhabit the pub include a woman in a red dress who smells like lavender, and a biker who revs his motorcycle up and down the bar. Next time you’re in town looking for a drink, just remember, this place really does put the “boo” in booze.
Address: 540 16th Avenue NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-289-0414